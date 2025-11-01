AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Vertiv by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 352.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vertiv by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $192.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.41. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $202.45.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.66%.

In other news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen set a $210.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

