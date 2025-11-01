37,131 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN Purchased by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 37,131 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Price Performance

SAN opened at $10.17 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78.

Banco Santander Dividend Announcement

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.90%.The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0956 per share. This represents a yield of 263.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 20.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Articles

