Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Western Digital stock opened at $150.21 on Friday. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

In other news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $654,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 594,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,148,052.40. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,594. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 4,070.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

