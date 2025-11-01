Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $262.23 and last traded at $261.79, with a volume of 4344153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.57.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.72.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

