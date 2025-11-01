Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $262.23 and last traded at $261.79, with a volume of 4344153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.57.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5%
The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.72.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
