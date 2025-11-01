Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in TCW Flexible Income ETF $FLXR

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,996 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,227,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,373,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after buying an additional 70,280 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,298,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after buying an additional 190,024 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,147,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,941,000 after buying an additional 287,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,053,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after buying an additional 464,497 shares during the period.

TCW Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

