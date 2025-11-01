Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF $SOXQ Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7,141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $256,000.

SOXQ opened at $56.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $677.23 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.57. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

