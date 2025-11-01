Head-To-Head Review: Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) versus EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of EPR Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 105.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties pays out 174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and EPR Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.29 billion 6.24 $339.27 million $1.09 24.02 EPR Properties $698.07 million 5.34 $146.07 million $2.03 24.14

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and EPR Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. Brixmor Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brixmor Property Group and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 0 2 12 0 2.86 EPR Properties 0 5 3 1 2.56

Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus target price of $30.69, suggesting a potential upside of 17.24%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $59.36, suggesting a potential upside of 21.12%. Given EPR Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 24.70% 11.22% 3.78% EPR Properties 28.01% 8.59% 3.58%

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats EPR Properties on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

