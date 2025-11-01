Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.65 and last traded at $46.65. Approximately 2,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 5,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.3570.

Experian Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

