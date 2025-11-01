Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Shares Up 9.9% – Still a Buy?

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.8504 and last traded at $0.8504. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7736.

Beach Energy Stock Up 9.9%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Beach Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 678.0%. Beach Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

