Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,616 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, GGM Financials LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

