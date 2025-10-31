AMH Equity Ltd Purchases 121,348 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. $HBIO

AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,508,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,348 shares during the period. Harvard Bioscience makes up approximately 2.0% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Harvard Bioscience worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 221.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 52,319 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 106,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

HBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $0.63 on Friday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

