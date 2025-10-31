Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,856 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

NYSE USB opened at $46.79 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

