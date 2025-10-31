Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 234.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in PPG Industries by 40.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

NYSE:PPG opened at $97.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

