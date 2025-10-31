Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR opened at $453.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.66. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $479.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.40 and a 200 day moving average of $336.86.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The business had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total transaction of $9,396,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.75, for a total value of $3,396,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,356,133.75. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 364,435 shares of company stock worth $151,067,172 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price objective on United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.73.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

