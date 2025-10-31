Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Position in Equity Residential $EQR

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Up 2.4%

Equity Residential stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $78.32. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.37.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.12.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

