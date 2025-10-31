Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $304,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 108.4% in the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,508,000 after buying an additional 33,019 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 344,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,317,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.63.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of LHX stock opened at $295.20 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $308.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

