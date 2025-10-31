Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 7,500 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.26, for a total transaction of $79,645.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,659.88. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $318,039.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,327.96. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,090 shares of company stock worth $9,759,648. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on STX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 target price on Seagate Technology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fox Advisors increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.24.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.0%

STX opened at $268.33 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $274.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.84 and a 200-day moving average of $155.61. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

