Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Holdings in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Reddit were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Reddit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reddit by 344.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RDDT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $195.27 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $282.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.05 and its 200 day moving average is $169.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.23.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 40,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.38, for a total value of $9,028,307.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,452,872.54. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $4,021,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 494,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,387,774.64. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 419,626 shares of company stock valued at $94,485,676 in the last 90 days. 34.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reddit Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

