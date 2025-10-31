Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 39,037 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,037 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 51.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $181.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.27.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $170.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.57 and its 200 day moving average is $142.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $178.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

