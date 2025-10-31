Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 864 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,383,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,187 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 441,571 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,326,000 after acquiring an additional 400,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,782,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,440,968,000 after acquiring an additional 397,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.13.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $300.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.75 and its 200-day moving average is $299.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

