GWN Securities Inc. Sells 622 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

GWN Securities Inc. cut its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 80,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,007,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,399,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $403.96 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $397.12 and a 52 week high of $500.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $514.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

