Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Stock Position Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,298 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 89.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,872.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $218.35 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.33 and a 12 month high of $227.22. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.500-22.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. UBS Group set a $231.00 price objective on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,704.10. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

