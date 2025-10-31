Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Up 123.0% in October

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,137,100 shares, an increase of 123.0% from the September 30th total of 1,855,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,955.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,955.1 days.

Jiangxi Copper Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JIAXF opened at $4.15 on Friday. Jiangxi Copper has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Jiangxi Copper Company Profile

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

