Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Up 123.0% in October

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,137,100 shares, an increase of 123.0% from the September 30th total of 1,855,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,955.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,955.1 days.
Jiangxi Copper Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JIAXF opened at $4.15 on Friday. Jiangxi Copper has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.
Jiangxi Copper Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jiangxi Copper
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Why Microsoft’s Post-Earnings Dip Is a Buy-the-Pause Moment
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- NVIDIA’s Billion-Dollar Bet Puts Nokia Back in the Growth Game
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Hold Ratings, High Rewards? 3 Stocks That Could Defy Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.