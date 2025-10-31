Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.70 and traded as low as $36.64. Value Line shares last traded at $36.64, with a volume of 5,202 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VALU. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Value Line to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Value Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Value Line Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $344.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 61.09% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.52%.

Value Line declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2,000.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 547,465.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Value Line stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Value Line as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

