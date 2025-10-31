Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.49 and traded as high as $80.4650. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $80.1450, with a volume of 100 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WKCMF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Wacker Chemie Trading Up 2.9%

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.99.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

