Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 11,708 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 380.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,728.32. This trade represents a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 15.3%

CAH opened at $189.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day moving average of $153.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $195.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

