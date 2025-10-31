Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Creekmur Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.6%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

