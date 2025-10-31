Wingstop Inc. $WING Stake Boosted by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Wingstop accounts for approximately 4.4% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Wingstop by 43.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,664 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Wingstop by 110.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 4,200.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 134.2% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $1,876,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Down 11.1%

NASDAQ WING opened at $215.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.59 and its 200-day moving average is $299.99. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $388.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 25.61%.The firm had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WING shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Melius started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WING

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.