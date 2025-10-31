Creekmur Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $CLIP

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,299 shares during the period. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.4% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLIP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $849,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $595,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.25. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $100.02 and a 1 year high of $100.53.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

