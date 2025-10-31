Performance Food Group Company $PFGC Shares Acquired by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,887 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Performance Food Group accounts for about 2.2% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,221,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $174,647,000 after acquiring an additional 137,998 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 536,626 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,203 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Insider Activity

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,316 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $433,844.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,093.96. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Brent King sold 9,136 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $918,259.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,935.40. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,921. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE PFGC opened at $96.85 on Friday. Performance Food Group Company has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.06.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

