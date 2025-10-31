Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Burlington Stores comprises about 5.8% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,499,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,350,000. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 667.5% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 307,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,281,000 after acquiring an additional 267,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,603,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,754,000 after acquiring an additional 219,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 481,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,699,000 after acquiring an additional 195,160 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $671,906.25. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $272.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.62. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $309.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.21.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

