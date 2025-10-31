Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,220 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 961.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 75.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Rollins by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $57.71 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

