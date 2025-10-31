Hicks Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Hicks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Hicks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $77.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

