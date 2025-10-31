AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. $RRGB

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Martin bought 34,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $217,942.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,667,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,128.74. This trade represents a 2.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $5.18 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $92.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $283.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.17 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Stories

