Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 316.7% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 52.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $963.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $981.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,016.70. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $893.99 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.76 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,053.71.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

