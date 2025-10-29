Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,855 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,965,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,909,000 after purchasing an additional 887,415 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.