Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 9,930 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,989 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $227.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $235.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.02.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.15.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

