Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,616 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCV. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,132 shares in the last quarter. Headland Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,257,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,593,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 844,313 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,928,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,525,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 471,176 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.0643 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

