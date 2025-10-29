NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,208.08. This trade represents a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This trade represents a 74.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 975 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,360 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,463.46 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $6,562.85 and a one year high of $9,527.85. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7,992.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7,608.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $130.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,366.67.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

