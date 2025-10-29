Redmond Asset Management LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,975,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,095,000 after acquiring an additional 90,129 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,539,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,552,000 after acquiring an additional 418,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 84,911 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,418,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61,235 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of IUSG stock opened at $170.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $171.54.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.