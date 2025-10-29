Redmond Asset Management LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,315,000 after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,975,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,095,000 after acquiring an additional 90,129 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,539,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,552,000 after acquiring an additional 418,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 84,911 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,418,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61,235 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $170.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $171.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

