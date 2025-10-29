Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 284.5% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,564.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total value of $3,553,708.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,988,050.76. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.07, for a total transaction of $3,828,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,852. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,512 shares of company stock valued at $29,538,093. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,335.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,314.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,407.00.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.