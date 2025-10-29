CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $780.9280 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $961.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.52 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. On average, analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 185.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In related news, Director John B. Reilly III acquired 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $36,933.54. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,969,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,091,771.12. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $35,551.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,859,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,705,543. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 9,084 shares of company stock valued at $180,779 over the last ninety days. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 610,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

