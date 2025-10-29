Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $1.3032 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 413.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.