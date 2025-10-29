OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $28.9610 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

OraSure Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $209.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 32,595.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 47,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,494 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

