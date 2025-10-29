L.M. Kohn & Company Has $2.97 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,686,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,002,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,088,000 after acquiring an additional 971,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,328,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,583,000 after acquiring an additional 907,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,074,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,598,000 after acquiring an additional 434,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,403,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,082,000 after acquiring an additional 430,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

RDVY stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.93. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.1487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.