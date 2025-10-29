X Financial (NYSE:XYF) versus Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Financial Contrast

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) and Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares X Financial and Circle Internet Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $804.43 million 0.62 $210.97 million $5.34 2.24 Circle Internet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Circle Internet Group.

This table compares X Financial and Circle Internet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 23.30% 25.42% 14.98% Circle Internet Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of X Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for X Financial and Circle Internet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Circle Internet Group 4 10 6 1 2.19

Circle Internet Group has a consensus price target of $165.43, suggesting a potential upside of 21.44%. Given Circle Internet Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Circle Internet Group is more favorable than X Financial.

Summary

X Financial beats Circle Internet Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as funds, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. In addition, it engages in the technology development, service, and sale of products; and provision of guarantee and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

About Circle Internet Group

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications. Since inception, we have relentlessly pursued our mission and vision, building fundamental technology for the internet financial system. We have forged paths toward mainstream acceptance through persistent and active engagement with policymakers and regulators globally, and have seen institutional and consumer knowledge and acceptance of internet-native financial assets approach critical mass. Large and influential players in the incumbent financial services system are increasingly embracing digital assets broadly and stablecoins specifically. Circle’s innovative products reach tens of millions of end-users, power thousands of businesses, and, as of March 31, 2025, USDC has been used for more than $25 trillion in onchain transactions. While we have made strong progress in our pursuit of our mission and vision over the past decade, we believe the internet financial system is in its infancy with decades of growth and innovation ahead. Our principal executive office is located in New York, NY.

