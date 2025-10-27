Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,404,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,510,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,275,000 after buying an additional 856,928 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 361.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 875,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,820,000 after buying an additional 686,148 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,989.9% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 662,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,457,000 after buying an additional 646,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $188.13 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $188.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.95. The company has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

