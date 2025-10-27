Banco Santander S.A. Sells 34,734 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF $URTH

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,734 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.68% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $34,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $184.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $132.93 and a twelve month high of $184.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.24.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.