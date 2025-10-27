Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auour Investments LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.74 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

