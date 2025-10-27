Stellantis N.V. $STLA Position Lifted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,568,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922,363 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $126,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLA stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stellantis N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $11.75 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

